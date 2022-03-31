Police lights/crime

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is accused of stealing more than $163,000 from a hardware store while he was employed there.

State Police allege 51-year-old Damian Vansuch stole the money from the True Value on Route 873 in North Whitehall Township between 2015 and 2019.

Police say he was manager when he took the money from store bank deposits.

Investigators say an audit by the owner uncovered a discrepancy in funds.

Vansuch was arrested and charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

