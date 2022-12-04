ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Good Samaritans jumped into action to help police catch a suspect who tried to run away during a drug bust.

It happened when police were searching a home in the 2500 block of Appel Street.

Police say a suspect ran with drugs on him.

He was caught a short time later with the help of several people.

Investigators say the search uncovered Fentanyl, guns, thousands of dollars in cash, and items used to package and deliver drugs.

29-year-old Patrick Price and 31-year-old Nigel Thompson were both arrested on a slew of drug charges.