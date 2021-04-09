ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Bethlehem man looking for belongings he claimed were taken from him held an unsuspecting cable repairman at gunpoint, according to police.
Allentown police charged Daniel L. Bowling with robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault in connection with the incident late last month at the Rodeway Inn off Downyflake Lane.
Authorities report that an RCN employee arrived at the motel on March 28 to repair a cable box in room 218, according to the criminal complaint filed against Bowling. As he was about to knock on the door, a man standing in the hallway pressed a gun into his side, police said.
The alleged gunman, later identified as Bowling, forced the victim into a nearby room and made him to lay on the ground. With a gun to the victim’s head, Bowling told him to empty his pockets.
The victim told police that his attacker made comments that the victim had items belonging to him. Authorities said the RCN employee was only there to make a repair and was not the person for whom Bowling was looking.
Bowling proceeded to put the gun in his pocket and force the victim at knifepoint to knock on the door of room 218. When no one answered, he forced the man out to his work truck and let him go, police said.
Arriving officers were unable to find Bowling but developed him as a suspect after interviewing other people at the motel. The victim picked him out of a photo lineup.
Authorities arrested Bowling Monday, and District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned him later that night, setting bail at $100,000. Bowling, no confirmed address, failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 21.