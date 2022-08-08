BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - In Northampton County, a home health care worker is accused of stealing more than $55,000 in gold coins from an 86-year-old woman with dementia.

47-year-old Ivette Robles of Bethlehem was arrested on charges of theft, burglary, and financial exploitation of a care-dependent person.

Police say Robles was working as a home health aide at the elderly woman's home in Bethlehem Township when she allegedly swiped the valuable coins from a bedroom dresser.

Court documents say the victim's family had taken all valuable items, including jewelry in a jewelry box and the gold coins, to the bedroom on the home's second floor. The bedroom's doorknob had been replaced with an exterior door knob, one that locks with a key, police said.

Police had been told that pry marks were found on the wood frame of the bedroom door near the locking mechanism. Police also saw that dresser drawers were left slightly open, according to court documents.

The family could not say whether any jewelry had been stolen from the jewelry box, but noted that an earring that had been inside the box was now lying on the dresser's top, according to court documents.

Police say Robles's fingerprints were found on the jewelry box.