ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The man accused of stealing a laundry truck from outside an Allentown hospital Thursday morning allegedly told authorities that he’s homeless and “just wanted to go north,” according to state police.
Hunter J. Hunsicker faces theft and reckless endangerment charges after allegedly stealing the truck from outside St. Luke’s – Allentown Campus and leading police on a chase that ended in Berks County. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 23-year-old Thursday night, setting bail at $20,000.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police were alerted about a box truck labeled “HCSC” being stolen from the hospital at 18th Street. Emergency dispatch reported that the truck was in the area of Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township with Upper Macungie Township police in pursuit, according to court records.
A state trooper spotted the truck with police in pursuit shortly after 9:30 a.m. on southbound Route 29 near Buckeye Road in Upper Milford Township. The box truck hit a parked vehicle with someone inside and kept driving. Authorities did not report any injuries.
Authorities managed to stop the truck along Route 100 in Hereford Township, Berks County, where the driver, later identified as Hunsicker, was arrested “without incident,” according to police.
During an interview with authorities, Hunsicker said he was homeless in Allentown and just wanted to leave the city. He said he spotted the running truck with no one inside and decided to take off. Hunsicker allegedly told police he had no plans on returning the vehicle. Surveillance video from the hospital allegedly shows someone matching Hunsicker’s description getting into the truck and driving away.
Police said he admitted to swerving a pursuing police officer to “mess with them,” according to court papers. Authorities said they found his backpack in the truck that contained a pipe Hunsicker said he used to smoke synthetic pot or K2. He told police it had been days since he smoked, and authorities said he didn’t show any signs of impairment.
Police charged Hunsicker with single felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor counts of fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment and accident involving an occupied vehicle and three summary traffic offenses. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 22.