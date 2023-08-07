BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Homemade explosives, grenades, and a number of drugs are among the items seized from the house of a man accused of threatening to set off a bomb at Musikfest.

Bethlehem Police say the man, 53-year-old Robert "Bob" Bowen, lived in the city and had been detonating devices in different areas prior to the threat.

Right now, they say they believe Bowen was acting alone, but they're still investigating simply because of how serious the situation could've been.

To put how serious some people say they worry the situation could've been, police say hundreds of thousands of people from the Lehigh Valley, from out of state, and even from outside of the country attend the 10-day festival.

Police describe the explosives as "weapons of mass destruction" - IED's with fuses and grenades with fuses - that the suspect said he was going to set off at the festival.

Bethlehem received tips Thursday evening that Bowen planned to set off an explosive at Musikfest; though, they say no specific time or place was provided.

"Can you imagine if he took those down there with him?" said Ida Walmer. "How many innocent people could have been killed?"

At Bowen's home on Wyandotte Street, authorities say they also found meth, heroin, and shrooms, and a homemade shotgun.

"Kind of scary, you know, knowing that somebody's making bombs or whatever, you know, in the house, just up the street from you," added Walmer.

Walmer says the initial raid to arrest the 53-year-old woke neighbors from a dead sleep.

"All of a sudden on the bullhorn, 'Come out with your hands up!'" she explained.

Prior to the arrest, Bethlehem Police say Bowen likely set off homemade explosive devices near his house, as well as near the Hill to Hill Bridge and on West Goepp Street.

"We put all hands on this," said Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott.

Since last Thursday, Kott says it's been a round-the-clock operation to ensure Bowen is acting alone; she says that remains authorities' belief.

"Unfortunately, just because of the nature of what has been occurring in our country, we have to take all threats very, very seriously," added Kott.

Musikfest is an open festival drawing thousands of fans over 10 days.

Walmer says the incident causes her to pause, but she won't avoid the event.

"I can't live my life in fear," added Walmer. "The way the world is today, if you take everything into consideration, you will never step out your door."

Bowen is currently being held in Northampton County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Right now, Bethlehem Police have not released a motive; they are continuing to investigate.