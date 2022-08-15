L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend.

Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police.

He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere Highway when a pickup truck pulled out from Gravel Hill Road to turn left, police said.

Paone, of the Bangor area, tried to brake but wasn't able to stop in time, and crashed into the side of the truck, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and it's not yet known if the truck driver will face charges.