Missing person in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a missing woman.

Adrieanna Alston, 39, has been reported as a missing/endangered person, according to a news release from city police.

Alston was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Union streets. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweater, and carrying a pink handbag. Police say she weighs 180 pounds and is 5-foot-2.

She has brown hair, and could possibly be wearing a red wig.

Police are asking anyone who locates her to call 610-437-7751.

