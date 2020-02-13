Police: 4 in custody after dispute involving gun ends up in Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Four people are in custody after a dispute ended up in a parking lot at the Lehigh Valley Mall Thursday afternoon.
The four people got into some sort of dispute elsewhere, a Whitehall Township police officer told a 69 News crew at the scene. Guns were involved in the dispute, but no shots were fired, the officer said.
After the dispute began, the people tried to "settle" the dispute, the officer said.
A crew at the scene saw a car being towed away.
Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks said police are doing interviews and are trying to figure out what happened. When officers got there, they found the dispute in progress, and quickly got it under control.
Marks told WFMZ's Jamie Stover the incident was called in as an armed robbery, but the chief says that is not the case.
Marks said township police will release more information on the incident later.