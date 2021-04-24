Seven Police Departments in Lehigh County are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, 4/24. 

They are: 

Bethlehem Police Department 

Catasauqua Police Department 

Coopersburg Police Department 

Emmaus Police Department 

Macungie Police Department 

North Catasauqua Police Department

Whitehall Township Police

The Wegmans on Tilghman Street in Allentown is also participating.

People can drop off unwanted or expired medication between 10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.

Officials say they have collected more than 250 pounds of medication in Lehigh County since the first take back event in 2010.

