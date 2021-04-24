Seven Police Departments in Lehigh County are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, 4/24.
They are:
Bethlehem Police Department
Catasauqua Police Department
Coopersburg Police Department
Emmaus Police Department
Macungie Police Department
North Catasauqua Police Department
Whitehall Township Police
The Wegmans on Tilghman Street in Allentown is also participating.
People can drop off unwanted or expired medication between 10:00a.m. and 2:00p.m.
Officials say they have collected more than 250 pounds of medication in Lehigh County since the first take back event in 2010.