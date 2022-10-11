L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash.

A black SUV hit the back of a blue Mack truck Tuesday shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 378 at the Saucon Square Plaza in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.

The SUV then backed up and drove away from the scene south on Route 378, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-759-2200.