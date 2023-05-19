L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County say mail was recently stolen from mailboxes in the area.

Several mailboxes along Mockingbird Hill Road, Nursery Lane, Apple Street, and Alpine Drive were opened during the overnight period of May 13-14, and mail was removed from some of them, according to a news release from township police.

Police say some mail was found on the I-78 westbound ramp from Route 412 from these locations.

Police have been in contact with the Hellertown Postmaster about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline or contact Corporal Kyle Haggerty at 610-317-6110.

The postmaster and police encourage residents not to mail checks from their home and to take them to the mailbox inside the Hellertown Post Office.