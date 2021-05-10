PALMER TWP., Pa. - Barbara Guy of Palmer Township and her daughter came home to find a man dressed in a FedEx uniform talking to her husband Saturday.
"He was asking him about the package and my husband is like, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" Guy said.
Red flags went up: the man in the FedEx uniform was driving a regular car. He soon gave up and drove away. Guy then discovered there were two packages dropped off at her home and her daughter opened them.
"She like mom, there's a brand new I-phone in here," Guy said.
They didn't order the phones, but they were addressed in Guy's name as if they did, so they called the carrier on the slip.
"What the carrier told me is these are legit, if someone had gotten them all they would have to do is activate them," Guy said.
And Guy would have been charged for the phones and service. She's thankful she stopped it before that happened.
But, suddenly, the fake FedEx worker at the door made more sense. He wanted the phones, it was all a scam. Guy contacted the Palmer Township Police and Forks Township police, and she's not the only one.
On its Facebook page the Forks Township Police Department says it's handled two recent incidents. The police describe the man as Hispanic, in his 20's and is either in a FedEx uniform or fluorescent vest.
They're asking anyone who experiences anything similar to try and get a license plate number, and to call the police.