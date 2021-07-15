BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Caught on camera: thieves wasting no time pulling up, grabbing outgoing mail from mailboxes and speeding off.
"We did find in these areas, a lot of discarded mail as if the actors were looking for something specific," said Bethlehem Township Police Sgt. Shaun Powell.
Investigators believe the thieves were looking for cash in cards or checks inside bill payments.
Police say dozens of cases have been reported across Northampton County, all connected to a grey sedan with dark tinted windows. Witnesses say a female was behind the wheel, a male by her side.
Bethlehem Township and Colonial Regional investigators are now working to find them.
"Until we catch these people take the time, find a real mailbox, so and put it in, you know, one of the larger blue mailboxes, don't leave it out for the mail man," said Det. Gary Hammer with the Colonial Regional Police Department.
But police in neighboring Monroe County say incoming mail is also a target.
It's unknown if the spike in mail thefts there are connected, but police say there are things you can do to protect your mail:
Pick it up promptly.
Put mail service on hold during vacation.
If you are expecting something and it doesn't come check with the sender and the post office if necessary.
Finally, sign up for Informed Delivery, where the post office sends a daily email with images of mail being delivered.
And if you do see something suspicious "we want a picture of the vehicle, a picture of the driver license plate, whatever you can get us would be greatly appreciated," said Trooper Anthony Petroski with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Police say being a good witness is key, but security camera footage that might help catch the thieves is even better.