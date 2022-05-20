Main Street Macungie railroad police incident
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A police situation is developing in part of Lehigh County on Friday.

District Attorney Jim Martin tells 69 News police responded for a stabbing incident. 

Law enforcement officers blocked off Main Street in Macungie in the area of the railroad tracks. Police and fire crews responded there around noon.

A reverse 911 message was sent out to area residents telling them to shelter in place until further notice.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to survive. The injuries are believed to superficial, Martin continued to tell a 69 News reporter.  

