WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A police incident is unfolding in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County early Monday.
Several police departments as well as an emergency response team converged on the Parkview Apartments in the area of Jordan Drive and Fairmont Avenue before 6 a.m.
A photojournalist for 69 News on scene said police told him to take cover and watch out for a man with a gun.
Drone video shows law enforcement entering a building at the apartment complex.
Police sent out a reverse-911 call to tell people within a half-mile of the complex to shelter-in-place.
Authorities would not comment on the nature of the incident. Emergency dispatchers described it only as a police incident.
The Whitehall-Coplay School District told 69 News it will reroute some buses as needed, but school is scheduled as normal. Students in the shelter-in-place area should follow police orders.
Police from Whitehall, Allentown, Catasauqua and North Catasauqua were on scene, as was an emergency response team.
Fairmont Avenue is closed between MacArthur Road and Kay Drive.
