LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after two motorcycles were stolen earlier this week.

The burglary happened at the 2500 block of Apple Street in Lower Saucon Township between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from township police.

Police say somebody entered a detached garage after removing a remote opener from a vehicle in the driveway. The person or people then stole two motorcycles, each worth thousands of dollars, from the garage, township police said.

Anyone who may have heard or observed anything suspicious or who may have surveillance footage in the area is asked to submit a tip through township police's Crimewatch tip line or call Det./Cpl. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.