ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday night.
Officers were dispatched to the area of North Fourth and West Turner streets around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to city police. Officers rendered aid on scene to the victims. The victims were transported to a local hospital by Allentown EMS.
The victims are expected to survive their injuries, police said.
There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested.
The investigation is active and ongoing and there is no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time, police said.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.