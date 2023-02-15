BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County are investigating after an 84-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Freemansburg Avenue in the area of 13th Street, according to township police.

An SUV driven by an 89-year-old man with the woman as a passenger was traveling eastbound on Freemansburg Avenue. Meanwhile, a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling westbound on the same street, police said.

Police said the car crossed into the oncoming eastbound lane and the two vehicles collided. The people in the vehicles were transported to St. Luke’s Anderson for treatment.

The 84-year-old woman died Tuesday. Her identity, cause, and manner of death will be released by the Northampton County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Sgt. LaPointe at 610-814-6481.