ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating after reports of shots being fired in Allentown Tuesday.
Police were called to West Pine Street and North Second Street.
Evidence that a shooting happened was found, and the incident is still being investigated, according to city police.
An Allentown School District spokesperson said Sheridan Elementary School and Harrison Morton Middle School were briefly placed on lockdown due to police activity. The lockdowns have since been lifted, the spokesperson said.