WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crime tape surrounds the area of a park in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Police were called to an incident Monday night in the area of Jefferson Street and Jordan Boulevard in the township's Fullerton section. That's right by a park, basketball courts, and athletic fields.
Police put down several evidence markers next to what appeared to be spent shell casings.
We reached out to Whitehall police and they got back to us a short time ago. They say they'll be issuing a statement Tuesday morning.