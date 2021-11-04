ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating after a shooting in Allentown Thursday night.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of N. New St. for a report of a shooting shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from city police.
Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers rendered aid on scene, and the man was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries, according to the news release.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.