ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of 20th and Allen Streets to assist EMS with a man who reported he had been shot shortly after 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Allentown Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information regarding it to call them at 610-437-7721. Callers may remain anonymous or they may use the Tip411 app to provide information.