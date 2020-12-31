ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Allentown Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of Linden Street, just east of 2nd Street, according to Capt. Bill Lake.
EMS crews took the shooting victim to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.
Lake said people traveling through the area may have to detour to get around, as police still have the area blocked off.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Allentown Police Detective Bureau at 610-437-7721.