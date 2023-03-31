ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a man was shot in Allentown Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Chew Street for a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital by Allentown EMS for treatment.

He is expected to survive, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.