ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police officers are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 2nd Street and Court Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 2 p.m., according to a news release from city police.
Arriving officers located a scene, and a man was found at a separate location suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.