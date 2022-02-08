Shooting at North 2nd and Court streets in Allentown
Rich Rolen | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police officers are investigating after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 2nd Street and Court Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 2 p.m., according to a news release from city police.

Arriving officers located a scene, and a man was found at a separate location suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported by Allentown EMS to an area hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you