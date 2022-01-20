ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night.
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of Jordan and Gordon Streets for a report of shots fired in the area Thursday around 6:20 p.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid, according to a news release from city police.
The man was taken to a local hospital by Allentown EMS and is expected to survive his injuries.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.