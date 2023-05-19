Police investigate after man stabbed in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday night.

Patrol officers with the Allentown Police Department were in the area of Sixth Street and Liberty Street on an unrelated call, when they were flagged down for a report of a stabbing shortly after 7 p.m., according to a news release from city police.

Allentown EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. The man who was stabbed is expected to recover, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.