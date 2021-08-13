ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Friday night.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Law Street around 6:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Arriving officers found a person who had been shot. The person was treated on scene and taken by Allentown EMS to an area hospital.
The person is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.