ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot in Allentown just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, sending police and SWAT teams racing to the 300 block of North Ninth Street.
Three people were taken out of the home around 3:30 p.m. Two men were cuffed, while an elderly woman was not.
A man was shot Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Ninth and Gordon streets. Witnesses said they heard three gunshots. A neighbor says he then ran to a convenience store and collapsed near the ice machine.
Police took pictures of the area. Police and tactical teams then approached two homes.
Police with automatic rifles, shields, and tactical gear approached a home on North Ninth Street. They then went to the home next door. After about 15 minutes police took the two men and elderly woman from the home.
It is unclear why the man was shot. Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but say drugs are an issue in the area.
An official status of the victim is not known at this time.