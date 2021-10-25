Teen hit by vehicle in Bethlehem Twp.
Mike Nester | for 69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Officials in Northampton County say a teenage girl was hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bethlehem Township at Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road.

Emergency dispatchers say the girl was knocked unconscious.

She was taken to the hospital. There's no word on her condition.

The dispatchers we spoke with said - to their knowledge - that the driver stopped and remained at the scene.

