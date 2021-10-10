BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem Police are investigating a fight from over the weekend.
Officials say it happened in the 1200 block of East 3rd Street on Saturday night.
Police say a man was sliced in the neck area during the fight, with what authorities believe to be a knife.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethlehem Police at Bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the tip line 610-691-6660.