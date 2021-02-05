LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash at the interchange from Route 33 to Interstate 78 in Northampton County.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the Route 33 South ramp to I-78 East. Authorities confirm at least one person was killed, and others were taken to the hospital.

Traffic on Route 33 South is being detoured onto Freemanburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township.

Officials say the highway is expected to remain closed for a prolonged period while a state police accident reconstruction team investigates.

