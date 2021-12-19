Upper Macungie Twp. crash scene
Rich Rolen, 69 News

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash in Lehigh County. 

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie Township. 

Authorities say the coroner was called -- which means at least one person died.

One vehicle appeared to have been fire damage.

Another vehicle was seen on the lawn of a home.

At this point.. there's no word on what may have led to the crash.

Police told 69 News they plan to release more information in a news release.

