UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash in Lehigh County.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Snowdrift Road and Hickory Lane in Upper Macungie Township.
Authorities say the coroner was called -- which means at least one person died.
One vehicle appeared to have been fire damage.
Another vehicle was seen on the lawn of a home.
At this point.. there's no word on what may have led to the crash.
Police told 69 News they plan to release more information in a news release.