EMMAUS, Pa. | Police are investigating a crash that left a big mess on a street in Allentown. They say the crash is part of an investigation that started in Emmaus.
It all began before 1 a.m. on Monday morning, and now, police are swarming the scene of the crash on Emaus Ave.
69 News reporter Ali Reid describes the scene as cluttered, as police, tow trucks, and more crowd the area of the crash.
The cars involved in the accident have been heavily damaged, one sitting on someone's front lawn, and the other has parts flung across the street.
No one knows yet how this crash occurred, or what happened leading up to it. There is also no word on the people involved in the crash or what the extent of their injuries might be, though the coroner's officer confirmed they were not called to the scene.
The Emmaus Police Department is currently leading this investigation, with Allentown PD assisting.