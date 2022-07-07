MACUNGIE, Pa. - A stolen car can be a person's worst nightmare, and several people in the Lehigh Valley are living that nightmare right now.
Sgt. Travis Kocher, the officer in charge at the Macungie Police Department, talks about the recent vehicle thefts.
"There were four stolen, three are still outstanding, one was recovered because it was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the middle of the night."
The suspects, who are still at large, targeted developments within Macungie.
"The majority of them came from two areas," says Kocher. "One was the Macungie Village Apartments area, and the other was on the other side of town in Ridings, which is a private community."
All of the cars were easy targets.
"Each one of those cars had the keys within the vehicle, and the doors were open," Kocher said.
In addition to the four stolen cars, several others had their contents stolen from the inside.
"There was probably close to between one and two dozen cars entered. The majority of them were open with valuables inside - wallets, credit cards, things like that," Kocher said.
Kocher wants everyone to remember this simple but important advice: "If people would take the precaution to lock their vehicles and secure their belongings, it would make it a whole lot easier for us to do our job."