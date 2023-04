PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County's Slate Belt are investigating a possible road rage incident.

Police were called last night for a report of a fight outside a shopping center on Blue Valley Drive in Pen Argyl.

An older man was allegedly assaulted.

Police tell us on-lookers said it appeared to stem from a road rage incident.

Investigators say they've identified all of the men believed to have been involved and are waiting on surveillance video for confirmation.