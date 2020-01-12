EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton and Forks Township are investigating a series of shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Easton police responded to the first report of shots fired on the 400 block of West Lafayette Street in Easton at 1:12 a.m.
When police arrived, two people were found in a crashed vehicle, both with survivable injuries. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Easton Police Department.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Police say they believe the vehicle was targeted and that it was involved in a shooting that happened on Penn's Ridge Boulevard and Silo Drive in Forks Township at 1 a.m.
Forks Township police say they are working with Easton police to determine if the two shootings are related. There are no witnesses at the time, police say.
Police were later dispatched to Ferry and Mulberry Streets in Easton at 1:50 for another report of shots fired. Police say there were no victims or property damage at the scene, but there was evidence of a shooting.
There's no word on whether these incidents are related.
In addition, police are searching for a red or maroon colored sedan that fled the first scene, going east on Lafayette Street.
Investigators say the victims are not cooperating and are asking anyone with information to call city detectives at 610-250-6656 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting in Forks Township should call Detective Friel at 610-252-0785 Ext. 213 or email at mfriel@forkstownship.org.