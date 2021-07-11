L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash caused heavy delays Sunday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension.
The northbound lanes were initially closed after the crash around 3:30 p.m., between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges.
Video from a 69 News crew on the scene showed two vehicles with heavy damage. One was on its roof.
The wreck happened at mile marker 48, and traffic was being detoured off the turnpike at the Quakertown exit.
Authorities say three people were rescued from their cars and taken to a nearby hospital.
There's no word yet on how seriously anyone was hurt.