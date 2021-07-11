L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash caused heavy delays Sunday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension.

The northbound lanes were initially closed after the crash around 3:30 p.m., between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges.

Video from a 69 News crew on the scene showed two vehicles with heavy damage. One was on its roof.

The wreck happened at mile marker 48, and traffic was being detoured off the turnpike at the Quakertown exit.

Authorities say three people were rescued from their cars and taken to a nearby hospital.

There's no word yet on how seriously anyone was hurt. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.