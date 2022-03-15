Shooting

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township Police are looking for information about a shooting at Jefferson Street Playground. 

It happened just before 5:40 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to the playground for a shooting in progress. 

Police say they found spent shell casings in the roadway.

So far no victims who have come forward, police say. There are also no reports of property damage at this time.

Anyone with any information or who have security cameras with footage, is asked to contact Detective Derek Williams at (610) 437-3042 extension 2249.

