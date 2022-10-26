WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Route 22 East, according to a Twitter post from township police.

Police say the victim drove to MacArthur Road North at Route 22. No word yet on the victim's condition.

Trooper Nathan Branosky says officials are shutting down Route 22 East from 15th Street to MacArthur Road for the shooting investigation.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

Whitehall Township police officers and State Police troopers were on the scene.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or if anybody is in custody.