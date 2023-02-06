BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police blocked off part of a busy road in Bethlehem while they investigate a shooting.

Bethlehem police say a shooting incident happened in the 1100 block of Hellertown Road, also known as Route 412, just outside of Hellertown in the area of Interstate 78.

The southbound side of Route 412 is closed Monday morning between Silvex Road and Cherry Lane, police said. Drivers should avoid the area.

Police said they are not searching for anyone in connection with the investigation and there is no danger to the public.

Investigators did not give further information about what happened.