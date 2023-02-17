EASTON, Pa. – A shooting Thursday night in Southside Easton sent one person to the hospital and left authorities searching for more information.
Easton Police say they arrived at the hospital around 6:45 p.m. in response to a 36-year-old male who was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Their investigation led them to Wirebach Street near Valley Street, where the shooting occurred. Police said they found ballistic evidence at the scene.
Four males had run from the location, entered a dark-colored vehicle and drove north on Valley Street, police discovered.
No arrest warrants have been issued at this time. Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Easton detectives at 610-250-6656 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.