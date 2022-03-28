HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police in Hanover Township, Northampton County, are investigating after two break-ins were reported over the past few days.
At approximately 8 p.m. on March 24, somebody broke into a residential home in the 1100 block of Gasper Avenue by prying open a window, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department. The resident was home and the person or people left without taking anything, police said.
Police say a second break-in was reported overnight in the 4000 block of Maria Lane. A window was also pried open, with cash and other items stolen, police said.
Police are asking residents to be vigilant and to check their cameras in the overnight hours and if they find anything to contact Detective Hammer at 610-861-4820.