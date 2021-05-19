BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three people are dead after an incident at a Bethlehem hotel.
Fire and police crews responded to the Comfort Suites in Bethlehem, not far from Lehigh University, around midday Wednesday. The Northampton County coroner was also at the scene.
Bethlehem police say three people were found dead in a room at the hotel. At this time there is no danger to the public, and preliminary indications are that the incident may be drug related, city police said in a Twitter post.
The City of Bethlehem Fire Department-Hazmat Unit initially responded with city police as a precaution and determined the scene was stable for further investigation.