EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are investigating after a bank robbery that prompted a lockdown of Lafayette College's campus for about an hour Tuesday.
The robbery was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Santander Bank at 100 N. 3rd Street, according to city police.
Police released a photo of a man wearing a tan winter-style jacket, tan pants, tan boots, and a green bookbag. Police say the man was also wearing a dark face covering and a dark knit hat. Police say the man is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7. The man was last seen in the area of North Third and Bushkill streets.
Nobody was injured.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact Insp. Dan Reagan at 610-250-6796 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.
Lafayette College had decided to impose a lockdown following the incident. The college said in a Twitter post that the lockdown has been lifted after the area was searched. According to the post, the man described by police is believed to be out of the area.
Update :: Lockdown lifted. Area searched. Suspect believed to be out of the area.— LafCol Public Safety (@LafayetteDPS) September 22, 2020