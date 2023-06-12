SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County are investigating after a home invasion last Thursday.

It happened Thursday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fairfield Drive, according to a news release from the Salisbury Township Police Department.

Two people broke into the residence and rummaged through belongings, police said. The homeowners screamed out, and the people fled the home, according to police.

Police say they were seen leaving the home in a newer-model Jeep Wagoneer. The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance from the home, police said.

One male was described as being 6 feet tall with a husky build. He was wearing all-black clothing, including a black hoodie, according to police. Another male was described as being 6-foot-2 with a thinner build, and was also wearing all-black clothing, according to the news release.

The homeowners were not harmed, and there is no indication that the public is in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447, or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252.