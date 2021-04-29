ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown.
Gunfire rang out shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 7th and Linden streets Thursday.
Police say one person was shot. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators sealed the area off with crime tape, and were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground.
There's no word on whether any suspects have been identified.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or via the Allentown Police Department website.