BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are investigating after an incident involving a shooting and two stolen vehicles.
Four men drove into a parking lot of a business at the 4000 block of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from township police. The men arrived in two vehicles, a Honda Accord and a Honda Civic, police said. The Honda Civic was stolen in Phillipsburg, New Jersey about an hour earlier, according to the release.
The men immediately began to strip the Civic of its rims and parts, with two of the men removing tools from a different Honda Accord that was already in the parking lot, police said. The Accord that was already in the parking lot was stolen out of Allentown on December 14, police said.
The four men were startled by a witness and get into the Accord that they arrived in and drove away from the scene, police said. As they were entering Nazareth Pike to travel south, the vehicle stopped, the front passenger placed the top half of his body outside of the window, and fired four rounds at the witness over the top of the car, police said.
The men then kept driving south, and a passenger fired another volley of at least 13 rounds, according to the news release.
Any one with information that can aid in the investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Jeremy Anderson at 610-814-6461 or janderson@bethlehemtwp.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous by texting: TIP BETHLEHEMTWP followed by your message, to 888777, or visit Nixle.