BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene of a neighbor dispute just after 2:30 pm on Tuesday. A person was found dead in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said police are speaking with people of interest, but nobody is in custody at this time.
Houck said an autopsy will determine the person's exact cause of death. Houck said he could not confirm whether a gun was involved in the incident.
A neighbor told 69 News gunshots were heard in the area around 2:45 p.m.
Township police said there is no danger to anyone residing in the area. The entrance into the development is blocked to allow emergency personnel to work and for the processing of the scene, police said.